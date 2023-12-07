Las Cruces prison inmate dies after assault

Click here for updates on this story

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KOAT) — An inmate is dead after an apparent assault at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility Tuesday morning. New Mexico State Police are investigating.

Corrections officials say the male inmate was found in his cell with injuries that suggest an assault. Medical personnel say he died. His name is being held while family is notified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.