Mother makes gruesome discovery after 16-year-old daughter allegedly murdered in their apartment

EDNA, Texas (KTRK) — The mother of a 16-year-old high school cheerleader said she was the one who made the horrendous discovery of her daughter’s murdered body in their Edna apartment Tuesday evening.

Jacqueline Medina claimed she knew something was wrong when her daughter, Lizbeth, never showed up to the town’s Lighted Christmas Parade with her squad. That’s when Medina said she rushed home.

“Words can’t explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the manner that she was,” Medina said in an interview with Crossroads Today.

She added, “All I can say is that I hope with all of my heart that there is justice for my daughter. Someone hurt my child. Someone took my child from me.”

The Edna Police Department said it received a call of an unresponsive juvenile about 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Apartments. First responders tried to save her, but officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edna is a small town of nearly 6,000 people in Jackson County, located about 100 miles southwest of Houston.

Investigators said they are currently looking into this as a capital murder case, with the help of the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety. As of Thursday, they haven’t released details about Lizbeth’s manner of death and whether there are any suspects in the case.

Friends, family, and community members honored Lizbeth on Thursday night by wearing purple at the Edna High School playoff game in Cypress.

A vigil is currently scheduled for Lizbeth on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cowboy Stadium in Edna.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Edna police.

