New video shows raw moments shortly after woman killed in her driveway nearly 5 years ago

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) — New video shows the emotional moments after Elizabeth “Liz” Barraza was gunned down in her Tomball-area driveway as she was setting up for a garage sale nearly five years ago.

Her case is one of Harris County’s most puzzling unsolved murders.

“Oh my God, dude. This is crazy,” Sergio Barraza, Liz’s husband, said on the video.

It was his heartbreaking reaction within minutes of learning Liz had been shot.

“So they just (expletive) shot her and left?” he asked the officer.

The new video was recently posted on a YouTube channel created in mid-November and is not affiliated with law enforcement. It comes from the in-car cameras of a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office patrol unit. ABC13 has verified its authenticity.

“It tears me apart to see that. It’s hard to watch myself go through that and remember all of that,” Sergio told ABC13 Thursday about the video. “It’s really tough re-living all of that. I hate that we haven’t had this solved yet.”

The deadly shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2019. Sergio had just left for work. Liz was setting up for a garage sale at their home.

Previously released surveillance video shows a person, possibly in disguise, walking to Liz, shooting, and then running off. Investigators have said the shooter said “good morning” and used a revolver so as not to leave any trace behind. A dark-colored Nissan Frontier was caught on several cameras, including the Barrazas’ doorbell camera and Sergio told the deputy constable about it that morning.

“I leave, and I just saw on the camera, this vehicle pulls up and turns around. I guess right there, and then I don’t hear anything for a second. I heard four shots and a scream and then that’s it,” Sergio explained.

Precinct 4 was the first on the scene, followed by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigating agency. Precinct 4 did not respond to ABC13’s questions about the release of the in-car video and HCSO declined to comment.

Nearly five years later, Liz’s murder remains unsolved despite a $50,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

Liz loved Star Wars and Harry Potter. The couple were members of a Star Wars charity group that visited sick children in the hospital and were just days away from celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary when Liz was killed.

“It’s so cruel and evil, what they did to Liz,” Sergio said. “She didn’t deserve any of this.”

Sergio is now remarried. He says he still loves Liz and is hopeful an arrest will come soon.

“I hope police just have something they’re holding onto and getting ready to snap their jaws around it,” Sergio said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

