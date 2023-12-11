Crash kills 3, has South Carolina officials asking for help finding 2 dogs that ran off after crash

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Greenville County, South Carolina, coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help finding two family pets who ran off after a crash that left three people dead over the weekend.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the four-vehicle crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday on I-85 between mile markers 52 and 53 when a vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the three people killed in the crash as driver Storm Mikayla Shepard, 27, of Duncan; driver Jimmie McKenley Wallace, 69, of Alabama; and Sharae Deneen Green, 45, of Georgia.

Green was traveling with her family as well as with two dogs, which were no longer at the scene when first responders arrived, the coroner said.

Officials said the dogs are microchipped and they released a photo of them to the public.

Officials asked anyone who sees either dog to contact the coroner’s office, so they can reunite them with the family.

Autopsies on the three victims will be performed on Monday.

This case remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately released.

