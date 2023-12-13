Man arrested after police say he shot and killed man and woman in West Palm Beach

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A man is behind bars, charged with shooting and killing a man and woman in West Palm Beach at 8:36 a.m. on Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male and female dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were on scene until just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, working to determine what led to the double homicide.

Detectives interviewed a man who was considered a “person of interest,” and investigators executed a search warrant at a home on that block. Detectives later arrested the man they interviewed, Sony Josaphat. Josaphat has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is in the Palm Beach County Jail with no bond. He makes his first court appearance on Sunday.

Officials have not said whether the shooting occurred inside a home or outdoors.

The sheriff’s office said there is no further threat to the community.

The motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Neighbors shared their reaction to the shooting with WPBF 25 News.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Deanne Germeil, who has lived in the Summit Pines community for the last two years. “This is horrific. It’s terrible, and I don’t know how to describe this.”

“My heart goes out for the deceased,” said 32-year Summit Pines community resident Daniel Meighan. “I just pray that it doesn’t happen again to someone else, something this awful.”

