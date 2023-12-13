Mother, daughter charged after allegedly paying personal expenses with Jones nursing home residents’ cards

Click here for updates on this story

JONES, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A mother and daughter duo are accused of paying their personal bills with cards of people they were employed to care for.

New court documents show that nursing home residents at Oak Hills Care Center in Jones had thousands of dollars charged to their bank accounts. The documents say 44-year-old Bobbi Thomas and her daughter, 20-year-old Kelby Davis, charged nearly $13,000 onto credit cards belonging to nursing home residents.

“Some of these residents have dementia, Alzheimer’s,” Jones police Chief Bryan Farrington said. “They trust anybody and didn’t think twice about it. Once family members figured it out, it was too late.”

According to the court documents, Thomas and Davis were charged with felony exploitation by a caregiver after a Jones Police Department investigation discovered the two had charged thousands in personal expenses using nursing home residents’ credit cards.

“The employees would say they would go to the store for the residents or buy them something for dinner,” Farrington said.

From July to October, the duo is accused of racking up nearly $13,000 from eight different cards.

“There were car payments made, utility payments made, a lot of purchases from Amazon made, going out to eat. Things like that,” Farrington said.

Jones police were first dispatched to the nursing home on Oct. 5 after a family member claimed their father’s wallet had been stolen while he was taken to a hospital. The family checked his bank accounts and found 43 unauthorized transactions totaling more than $3,200.

“Upon further investigation, we found multiple other cards and a few other victims with the care center’s help,” Farrington said.

Thomas and Davis were arrested two weeks later. When the mother, who was the activities director, was asked why she was using the cards, she told police that it was an “accident because she probably had the cards saved on her phone.”

After bonding out of jail, an arrest warrant was issued for the duo with a bond of $10,000 each.

Oak Hills Care Center officials have not responded to KOCO 5’s request for comment as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Davis and Thomas could serve up to 10 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

