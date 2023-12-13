Police: 4 found dead after house fire in Madison, Indiana

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Indiana (WLKY) — Four people were found dead after a house fire in Madison, Indiana, on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

The fire happened Tuesday shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road.

WLKY NewsChopper flew over the scene, where smoke was pouring out of the home as fire crews worked to quell it.

Indiana State Police confirmed that emergency personnel found four people inside the home during the fire.

Despite life-saving measures being taken, they were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The names, gender and ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

ISP is working with authorities to investigate the incident and try to determine what caused the fire.

