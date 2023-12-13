Police: Three teenage girls arrested after driving stolen car

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore police have arrested three teenage girls in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Police said on Dec. 6 at around 6:25 p.m., officers were patrolling the East North Avenue corridor when a license plate reader spotted a stolen car in the area.

Officers located the vehicle and discovered it had been stolen in Howard County.

Police followed the vehicle and suspects bailed out of the car before being apprehended. Officers arrested two 14-year-old females and a 17-year-old female.

All three suspects will be charged, according to police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.