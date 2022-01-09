Globo de Oro 2022: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

olivertapia

(CNN) — En una presentación de bajo perfil y no televisada, los ganadores de los Globo de Oro fueron anunciados el domingo por la noche.

A continuación se incluye una lista completa de los nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

OPINIÓN | ¿Por qué la entrega del Globo de Oro fue diferente este año? (Y no, no solo fue por la pandemia)

TELEVISION

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión — musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *GANADOR

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión — musical o comedia

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADORA

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión — drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” Billy Porter, “Pose” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” *GANADOR Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión — drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” *GANADORA

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *GANADOR Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” Margaret Qualley, “Maid” Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *GANADORA

Mejor serie de televisión de drama

“Lupin” “The Morning Show” “Pose” “Squid Game” “Succession” *GANADOR

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

“Dopesick” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” “Maid” “Mare of Easttown” “The Underground Railroad” *GANADOR

Mejor ejecución de una actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” Andie MacDowell, “Maid” Sarah Snook, “Succession” *GANADOR Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Mejor ejecución de un actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” *GANADOR

Mejor serie de televisión — musical o comedia

“The Great” “Hacks” *GANADOR “Only Murders in the Building” “Reservation Dogs” “Ted Lasso”

CINE

Mejor película — musical o comedia

“Cyrano” “Don’t Look Up” “Licorice Pizza” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” “West Side Story” *GANADOR

Mejor película — drama

“Belfast,” “CODA” “Dune” “King Richard” “The Power of the Dog” *GANADOR

Mejor película — lengua extranjera

“Compartment No. 6” “Drive My Car” *GANADOR “The Hand of God” “A Hero” “Parallel Mothers”

Mejor guión de una película

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” *GANADOR Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up” Aaron Sorkin , “Being the Ricardos”

Mejor canción original de una película

“Be Alive” de “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson “Dos Orugitas” de “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down to Joy” de “Belfast” – Van Morrison “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” de “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell *GANADOR

Mejor actor secundario en una película

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar” Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast” Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” *GANADOR

Mejor actriz secundaria en una película

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *GANADORA Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” Ruth Negga, “Passing

Mejor actor en una película — musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano” Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *GANADOR Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza” Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Mejor película animada

“Encanto” *GANADOR “Flee” “Luca” “My Sunny Maad” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor actor en una película — drama

Will Smith en ‘King Richard.’

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Will Smith, “King Richard” *GANADOR Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor actriz en una película — drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” *GANADORA Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Mejor actriz en una película — musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard, “Annette” Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza” Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” Emma Stone, “Cruella” Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” *GANADORA

Mejor director de una película

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” *GANADORA Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Mejor música original

“The French Dispatch” “Encanto” “The Power of the Dog” “Parallel Mothers” “Dune” *GANADOR

