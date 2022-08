El oeste de EE.UU. se enfrentará a una ola de calor récord prolongada esta semana

8 am ET Aug 28: A broad and elongated area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is likely to develop gradually and become a tropical depression later this week over the waters east of the Leeward Islands.https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/hL9SmRu6AG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2022

#Hoquiam tied record high today with 84°, which was last set in 2007. Record highs are possible on Tuesday. Record highs for 8/30Sea-Tac Airport: 88° in 1987Olympia: 93° in 1944Bellingham: 85° in 1987Quillayute: 89° in 1987Hoquiam: 83° in 1993,1968#wawx pic.twitter.com/xGBvKUGynv — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 30, 2022

Thanks to our partners at @ReadyLACounty for getting the Heat Risk graphics out. To find out more about Heat Risk, check out the website:https://t.co/5YfBnhG3CY This will be a prolonged heat event for the entire area. Be prepared. #CAwx #LAHeat https://t.co/kOKwD7u5gU — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 30, 2022

