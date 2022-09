¿Qué pasó entre Harry Styles y Chris Pine en el Festival de Cine de Venecia? Aquí te lo explicamos

Worry? I’m not even here, darling. Caption: Chris Pine astral projecting at Venice Film Festival. September 5, 2022. pic.twitter.com/qSU1XbTWDp — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 5, 2022

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won’t sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.