¿Cuándo y dónde será el funeral y velación de Benedicto XVI?

Update from @HolySeePress Office: Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on January 5, 2023, at 9:30 CET in St. Peter’s Square. pic.twitter.com/5iDHyzVXcv — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 31, 2022

