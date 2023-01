El piloto de rally y estrella de YouTube Ken Block muere en un accidente en una moto de nieve a los 55 años

In shock at the passing of Ken Block. Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023

