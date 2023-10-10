Hurricane Lidia makes landfall in west-central Mexico as an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Lidia made landfall in west-central Mexico Tuesday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain to the area and threatening significant flooding and storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane’s center, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, slammed into the state of Jalisco, near Las Penitas, shortly before 6 p.m. MT, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lidia is expected to pound the region with generally 4 to 8 inches of rain, and even up to 12 inches in some areas, likely fueling flash flooding and mudslides in areas of higher terrain, the hurricane center said.

Flooding also is expected along the coast, with seawater being pushed toward the shore where Lidia came barreling through.

“A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the south of where Lidia made landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the hurricane center said.

Swells generated by Lidia will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the west coast of Mexico and Baja California peninsula, the hurricane center said.

Lidia’s hurricane-force winds were extending 30 miles outward as it moves east-northeast, centered about 15 miles south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes.

A hurricane warning was in effect in Mexico for Las Islas Marias, and an area from Manzanillo to El Roblito.

Lidia’s center is expected to move inland over west-central Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Rapid weakening is expected as Lidia moves inland,” the hurricane center said.

