Salvation Army makes final push for Red Kettle giving

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Salvation Army in Bend is grateful for the contributions they have received already during the 2019 Red Kettle campaign, and the generosity of the community has been impressive. However, The Salvation Army is not done yet, and there is still time to give to the Red Kettle before Christmas.

“We are so appreciative of the generosity of those who have given and appreciate every penny that is put in the Red Kettle, because it all adds up," said Captain Michael Johnson, Bend Corps Officer. "We know what good this money will do, and we know that we can reach our goal with the help of the people. It’s not too late to give and do some good.”

The Salvation Army will continue bell ringing up to Christmas Eve. The funds raised in the Red Kettles stay in the communities where they are given, to support those in need Deschutes County.

“This year with fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it has been more challenging this year to hit our goal,” Johnson said.

Your donation at the Red Kettle will help make Christmas possible for families in need. Your donation supports Christmas family assistance, year-round assistance for low-income families and individuals, food pantries, youth programs, summer camps, character-building classes, homeless assistance, veterans’ programs, seniors assistance, case management, counseling.