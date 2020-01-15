Bend Fire, Police urge drivers: Move over, slow down

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the past two weeks seven first responders nationwide have lost their lives while working at highway emergencies. Bend Fire and Rescue and the Bend Police Department are asking for our community’s help in preventing this tragedy, wherever you drive.

Please observe the “Move Over/Slow Down” law, which require drivers to slow down and move over by changing lanes, if safely possible, when they approach an accident or an emergency vehicle displaying flashing lights.

The side of the road is a very dangerous place, yet that is where first responders work when there is a roadside emergency. Emergency lights are a signal to slow down and heighten your awareness.

Nationally, the risk of firefighters, police officers and other first responders being struck continues to be a serious problem, and your help is needed.

We are urging the driving public to take weather and road conditions into account when driving and to be particularly careful when approaching an area of the highway with flashing lights, so the first responders can do their jobs without the further risk of being struck by a vehicle.

We all have a part to play in keeping our roads and highways safe. Thank you.