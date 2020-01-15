Bend-La Pine families invited to learn about high school options

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Incoming ninth-graders in Bend-La Pine Schools and their families are invited to learn about our seven high schools during upcoming information nights set to take place in February.

During these orientation nights, families will learn more about the programs and opportunities available for students at each school, from academics to activities.

Students wishing to attend one of the district’s three small choice option schools — Bend Technical Academy at Marshall High School, Realms High School or Skyline High School — can apply online now for the 2020-21 school year. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Information nights take place at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

“We have tremendous high school options to meet the diverse needs and interests of our students. Each school has its own culture, specialty areas and unique programs. These information nights are a great way for parents and students to find a school that meets their needs and areas of interest,” said Katie Legace, Executive Director of High Schools.

Students may choose to apply to attend a neighborhood high school outside of their attendance area where space is available with an approved Attendance Area Change Request (ACR). Families must submit an ACR form to their home area high school for approval by Monday, March 2. Learn more at our Attendance Area webpage.