Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks mentors in La Pine, Madras

21 Cares for Kids

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s the same thing every January: gyms are overflowing, kale is selling like hotcakes, and everyone is trying to be their best for the New Year. But what if this year, you could resolve to do something even more important than deciding to stomach a green smoothie once a week? What if you could make a resolution worth keeping—one that inspires more resolutions?

That’s why Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is asking the citizens of La Pine and Madras, this January, to make THE BIG RESOLUTION!

January is National Mentoring Month, so be part of the celebration by encouraging friends, family members and coworkers to become DEFENDERS OF POTENTIAL!

Big Brothers Big Sisters is in great need of Big Brothers, as the majority of the deserving children on their wait list are boys. Community Outreach Coordinator Bridget Albert will hold two volunteer information meetings in La Pine and in one in Madras the last week of January, where you can come learn what it takes to become a DEENDER OF POTENTIAL.

La Pine

Karen’s Grounded Café

Saturday, January 25th

10:00AM-11:00AM

American Legion Post 45

Wednesday, January 29th

6:00PM-7:00PM

Madras

Rio Distinctive Mexican Cuisine

Thursday, January 30th

6:00PM-7:00PM

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon and how you can become a DEFENDER OF POTENTIAL, please contact Bridget Albert at 541.312.6047 or check out their website: www.bbbsco.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.