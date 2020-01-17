Crook County HS students experience mock job interviews

Community

More than 25 businesses, local groups partner in program

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interviewing is an important part of the apprenticeship and job application process, and the Crook County School District wants students to be able to communicate their qualifications and enthusiasm as effectively as possible.

For the past 12 years, Crook County High School careers class teachers have organized mock job interviews for juniors and seniors.

This week, more than 25 businesses and organizations participated in the mock interview event at Carey Foster Hall, with the assistance of more than 30 volunteers.

“We are providing them with an opportunity to practice their skills in a simulated interview,” said CCHS Career Technical Education Coordinator Ryan Cochran, who helped plan the event with CCHS careers teachers Anita Hoffman, Katy Joyce and Scott Svoboda.

Students select a job or career area, and teachers match the students up with the professionals.

“We bring in industry professionals from the local area who are familiar with the requirements of the industry. They play the role of employer and provide the students with feedback that will help improve their presentation for future interviews,” Cochran explained.

Two Rosendin electrician foremen interviewed seven students during the event.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in developing the future of these CCHS students,” said Rosendin Area Superintendent Allen DeWitt.

“We are so appreciative of our community to give this opportunity to our students,” Cochran said.