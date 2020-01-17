Skip to Content
Local graphic designer wins Pole Pedal Paddle art design contest

2020 Pole Pedal Paddle artwork 2020 Josie Alberts
Josie Alberts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local freelance graphic designer Josie Alberts has won the 2020 art design contest for the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. She will receive a ceramic platter designed by Earhart Studios and a $500 check from the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi-sport event starting at Mt. Bachelor with Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biking, running, paddling and a sprint to the finish line.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a non-profit corporation to support and promote alpine, cross country and snowboard race training for juniors.  This year’s event will be on Saturday, May 16.

For more info, contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002

Community Billboard

KTVZ news sources

