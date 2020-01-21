Crook County outlines Point in Time Homeless Count plans

Community

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Health Department issued an announcement Tuesday urging participation in an upcoming count of the county's homeless residents, part of a nationwide effort, and providing details on how it will take place.

Here's the full news release:

Each January, the nation conducts a count of the homeless, and Central Oregon manages this project to count the homeless in each of our own three counties. Without a firm count, we don’t have the information we need to support our community members in the best way possible. There are a large number of support agencies in Crook County to help those who need it the most and this project gives us a way to reach out to those individuals and families.

Please participate in the count this year by coming forward and reporting your status. The count is done by a survey. We do not put any confidential or personal information on the survey so your identity is protected. The survey is conducted by volunteers who practice no judgement or bias.

The count will be conducted over 3 days – Wednesday January 29th, Thursday January 30th and Friday January 31st. We want to know where you will sleep/where you slept on the night of Wednesday January 29th. Each location will be handing out incentives to anyone who is homeless and wanting to do surveys with us – the incentives include canned food, hygiene kits, gift cards to the Dollar Store, bottled water, insulated water bottles, warm blankets and tarps. The supply is limited and there is no guarantee on what you will receive.

The dates and times of the reporting locations are as follows: