New plan published for improving health in C. Oregon

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Health Council is proud to announce the release of the 2020-2023 Regional Health Improvement Plan. This plan provides a clear strategy for making Central Oregon a healthier place to live, play, and thrive.

“There has never been such an inclusive and focused plan in our region for positively affecting the health of all Central Oregonians,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Director of Strategy and Development for Mosaic Medical, and active member of the RHIP Steering Committee.

The RHIP was written and reviewed by over 75 regional subject-matter experts in health, housing, government, policy, education, transportation, health equity and more.

This in-depth report highlights actionable ways to impact broad issues, including preventable diseases, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), poverty, housing, behavioral health, substance and alcohol misuse.

This is the third time Central Oregon has submitted a four-year plan to the Oregon Health Authority since the first RHIP made a quiet debut in 2012. The RHIP spans Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, and Northern Klamath counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

With the partnership of PacificSource Community Solutions, the Coordinated Care Organization for Medicaid in Central Oregon, the COHC is able to provide $10 million over the next four years to fund activities associated with the RHIP through grants.

As of this month, over $20 million has been awarded throughout the region since 2016. Grant award decisions are left to the COHC’s almost 200 volunteers, whose job is turning the RHIP into a reality by partnering with local organizations, working on systems changes, and making careful investments. The first grant applications will be available later this year.

About the Central Oregon Health Council: The Central Oregon Health Council works to improve health care while both lowering the cost and raising patient and provider satisfaction. They do this for the nearly 50,000 Central Oregon residents who receive Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan benefits. Beyond this, they provide visionary leadership to improve overall com­munity and whole population health improvements. Visit cohealthcouncil.org for more information.