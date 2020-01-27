‘Building a Better Central Oregon’ nominations sought

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For over 40 years, the Building a Better Central Oregon Awards have celebrated the great contributions of businesses and residents in Deschutes, Jefferson, Harney and crook Counties to enhance their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings.

Nominations come from the individuals, community organizations and businesses. A committee of Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® members select and tour the final winners based on the following criteria:

Property must be within Crook, Deschutes, Harney or Jefferson counties.

Must have been completed within the last 2 years.

Have significant impact on, or enhancement to the community, some examples are as follows: Local economic impact, neighborhood improvement, community improvement, neighborhood/Community beautification, unique design and/or unique use of materials.

Can be new construction and/or renovation/restoration such as, but not limited to the following: Commercial construction (office, retail, industrial, multi-family, etc.), community projects or community art.



The awards will be presented at a ceremony on October 13, 2020 at Tetherow Resort. COAR is currently accepting nominations for BBCO awards through March 9. For a nomination form, please visit http://www.coar.com/member-benefits/awards or contact COAR at 541-382-6027 or info@coar.com.

###

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is your voice in real estate industry in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson and Harney Counties. COAR serves REALTORS® by maintaining ethical standards, providing continuing education, promoting the value of REALTORS®, and advocating on behalf of the real estate industry. COAR serves the public by working to build better communities by supporting quality growth and seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities that embrace the environmental qualities we cherish, while protecting a property owner's ability to own, use, buy, and sell property.