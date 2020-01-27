Caregiver respite program seeks sustaining memberships

Community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thelma’s Place is a nonprofit community serving those with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and their families and caregivers, by providing the only day respite program in Central Oregon.

Most funds for the program come from fund-raising activities and donations. This year, sustaining members are being sought to contribute to the maintenance and growth of the program, because so many lives are affected by dementia.

Anyone interested in supporting the mission of caring for and helping individuals with dementia to have a good quality of life, and easing the stress endured by those caring for them, can become a sustaining member.

Sustaining members choose the amount they will contribute each month, $5, $10, $50 or more. The hope is that sustaining memberships will become regular monthly donations, but donors can choose to cancel their membership at any time. Each sustaining member donation, no matter what the amount, will have an immediate impact in everything we do!

Become a sustaining member, or make a one time donation today by contacting Thelma’s Place or by going to Thelmasplace.org and click on the “donate” button. All donations are tax deductible!

About Thelma’s Place

Thelma’s Place is a 501 (c) 3, day respite, along with “Bridging the Gap” between generations, providing meaningful and purposeful engagement through Intergenerational programming with preschool children. Established in 2008, they provide help to dementia, memory loss, and Alzheimer’s afflicted individuals. Caregivers have a safe and enriching place for their loved one to go during the day, while they get a much break, helping to prevent the negative effects of caregiver burnout and stress. Beyond daily respite services, the program offers educational and support programs for families.