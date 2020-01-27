Redmond Proficiency Academy sets open enrollment

Community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy announced Monday that enrollment for the 2020-21 school year opens on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to close on Sunday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

“Our open enrollment period provides a great opportunity for families to compare their current education experience with what we’re offering at RPA,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said. “With a 94 percent graduation rate and robust educational and extracurricular experiences, we’re happy to invite students to come and see what we’re all about, and hopefully, become part of our thriving community.”

RPA features a College Prep program that utilizes a university model scheduling system in which students take advanced courses and learn to be effective university students by learning in seminar environments –– emulating a college campus experience.

The tuition-free public charter school offers courses in award-winning robotics, arts and theatre programs, in addition to computer science, digital filmmaking, rock climbing, Spanish language immersion and many others.

Drawing students from throughout Central Oregon, including Bend, Madras, Sisters, and Prineville, RPA has a diverse culture and creative atmosphere focused on exploration and success, Bullock explained.

New students interested in attending RPA should apply online at rpacademy.org during this open enrollment period.

Applications for enrollment are being accepted for students entering grades 6-12, and there are currently openings in all grade levels. Students and parents interested in learning more about RPA are invited to:

• Attend the “Experience RPA!” Preview Night on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at both the high school (657 SW Glacier Avenue) and middle school (150 SW 25th Avenue) campuses in Redmond

• Schedule a private tour of the campuses by signing up at rpacademy.org

“Our Experience RPA! Preview Night is open to everyone who has an interest in RPA and would like to learn more about how our academy operates,” Bullock said. “The evening will serve as an opportunity for students and families to meet with current students and staff, and get a glimpse into life at RPA.”

Families are welcome to attend the 5:30 p.m. information session or just pick up a schedule and explore the campus.

For more information about RPA’s open enrollment period, please visit RPA Open Enrollment 2020-2021.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its eleventh year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.