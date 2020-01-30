Lewis named new Sunriver Owners Assn. general manager

Community

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- James J. Lewis of Bend has been chosen to succeed Hugh Palcic as general manager of the Sunriver Owners Association (SROA). His selection by the association’s Board of Directors came at the close of a lengthy search process that attracted more than 50 applicants.

Lewis has extensive experience in both public and private sector organizational management and administration. He is currently serving as the Property Manager for Deschutes County in Bend. Prior to that position, he served the public sector as the Planning Manager for the City of Redmond, Transportation Planner for the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and the Community Development Director for the City of Bend.

Previous private sector experience was as a land use consultant, project manager and principal/owner of a land use planning, government administration and real estate consulting firm. His expertise includes budget creation and management, recreation and parks planning, personnel management and management of facilities and natural resources.

“I am excited for the opportunity to use my varied public and private management experience to serve the Sunriver Owners Association. I am looking forward to meeting the owners and visitors of Sunriver, and will work hard to maintain the preeminent recreational community that they have come to expect,” said Lewis.

“I thank the current Board of Directors, and current General Manager, Hugh Palcic, for the substantial work they have done to make SROA a successful organization that actively works to provide quality service to all owners and visitors alike. I know that I have substantial shoes to fill, but believe that I can work in harmony with the Board of Directors to make proactive decisions that are best for SROA into the next decade.”

Lewis will start at SROA on Monday, Feb. 10. In order to facilitate the transition, Palcic will remain with the association through June 1.

About SROA: The Sunriver Owners Association is the governing body of Sunriver, a residential and resort community located approximately 15 miles south of Bend.