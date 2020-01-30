Prineville PD plans seat belt, child car seat enforcement blitz

Community

Also plans grant-funded speed enforcement during February

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department is joining other Oregon law enforcement agencies in a statewide safety belt and child car seat traffic enforcement “blitz” from Feb. 3-16.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It focuses on proper use of safety belts, child safety seats, texting while driving and speed enforcement.

The Crook County Sheriff's Office is also taking part in the statewide blitz.

Properly using safety belts, the appropriate child car seat, and driving at a safe speed saves lives.

The Prineville Police Department also has received overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact to focus on speed enforcement. This added enforcement will be conducted for the month of February.

The Prineville Police Department encourages everyone to drive safely!