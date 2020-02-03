Prineville Police Dept. reports distracted driving enforcement results

Community

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department conducted their distracted driving enforcement operation throughout the month of January, and on Monday provided the results.

The department dedicated officers to both grant-funded overtime and straight-time enforcement, resulting in 14 traffic stops, two distracted driving warnings, three speeding warnings, one warning for failure to carry proof of insurance, one warning for failure to carry proof of registration, one warning for expired tags, and six other warnings.

The enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the

Oregon Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Oregon Impact.

The next distracted driving high-visibility enforcement operation will be conducted in March.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive safely.