Bank invests in skills for C.O. Latino job seekers

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation has contributed $3,000 to the Latino Community Association to help individuals in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties expand their skills and qualify for higher-paying jobs.

Funding will boost LCA’s Workforce Education program, ensuring that clients’ highest needs are being met including English and computer classes with tutoring, help writing resumes, and coaching to apply for jobs online.

“English and computer skills are the primary barriers for most of our adult clients specific to accessing higher-wage jobs and consistent, dependable schedules,” LCA emphasized in its grant application. When low-income adults develop their abilities, they can earn more and provide better housing, food and health care for their families.

This objective fits well with the focus of the Umpqua Foundation: to support “projects that increase the long-term financial health capacity for low-income and historically underrepresented families with children in our communities.”

Umpqua Bank has branches throughout the Northwest and in California and Nevada.

In fiscal year 2018-2019, LCA connected 650 individuals to workforce Education services. The new grant will allow LCA to strengthen its English teacher corps and childcare service during classes.