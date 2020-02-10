Mt. Bachelor’s Woodward Peace Park opens

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor, a POWDR resort that boasts natural mountain adventure at the heart of Bend, Oregon, culture, announced Monday the opening of Woodward Peace Park and the opportunity for guests to enter into a user-generated content contest to qualify for the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships, which will be hosted at Mt. Bachelor, April 22-26.

Woodward Peace Park, a featured venue at Mt. Bachelor’s Woodward Mountain Park, is a unique, ever-evolving terrain park designed to maximize creativity and progression with a focus on fun for shredders of all ages, intermediate to advanced.

Only available at POWDR properties, Woodward Peace Park is now open at Mt. Bachelor, Killington in Vermont, Boreal in Tahoe, Woodward Park City in Utah, and Copper Mountain in Colorado. Wooodward Peace Parks are open regularly, as conditions permit, with any regular lift ticket or season pass to the mountain.

“We are excited for our guests to have the chance to win their way to the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships, where they will ski and ride with some of the best athletes in the world,” says John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor.

“Mt. Bachelor’s Woodward Peace Park is now open as part of our integrated Woodward Mountain Park network of zones, which feature something fun for everyone. Mt. Bachelor is extremely proud to host this world-class event in its second year. Combining the Woodward Peace Park Championships with our Sunchaser Spring and RendezVan festival will surely make Bend the place to be this spring.”

Attendees from the 2019 Woodward Peace Park Championship included: Bend’s own Ben Ferguson, Danny Davis, Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson, Mark McMorris, Scotty James, Rene Rinnekangas, Sebbe de Buck and Maddie Mastro.

The Woodward Peace Park Championships at Mt. Bachelor will unveil a five-day only, custom-built course, designed and built-in collaboration with Danny Davis, the Peace Park founder and a Dew Tour and Olympic athlete, Snow Park Technologies, and the Woodward Mt. Bachelor terrain parks team. As with the 2019 Woodward Peace Park Championships, the competition will include a women’s category and a user-generated #GoToPeacePark video contest for open rider and skier contestant qualification.

“The Woodward Peace Park Championships are back,” says Danny Davis, who founded Peace Park in 2011 and partnered with POWDR in 2019 to launch Woodward Peace Park. “Peace Park is now for everyone and in an even bigger way this year, with Peace Park at more POWDR mountain resorts and with a championship event at Mt. Bachelor that promises to build on the success of last year’s event at Boreal.”

To qualify for the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships, participants must enter into a user-generated #GoToPeacePark video contest that is open through April 1. Any rider or skier can submit a 1-minute edit of him or herself riding one of the Woodward Peace Parks using the #GoToPeacePark hashtag. In addition to tagging on Instagram, contestants enter the contest and register their video on mtbachelor.com/woodward/woodward-peace-park-championships/ - ugc-contest. The winner will be announced in early April and will receive an expense-paid trip to Woodward Peace Park Championships at Mt. Bachelor, April 22-26.

Get social with Woodward Mt. Bachelor, see the edit from Mt. Bachelor Woodward Peace Park opening day Sunday, Feb. 9 by following: instagram.com/woodwardbachelor

About Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor offers 4,318 acres of lift-accessible terrain with 360-degree descents from the 9,065’ volcanic peak, served by 11 lifts, eight of which are high-speed quads. Mt. Bachelor also features five terrain parks, 56 km of groomed cross country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides and summer attractions including downhill mountain biking and whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family-owned and operated adventure lifestyle company.

About WoodwardWoodward is an experiential action sports company on a mission to inspire next-generation sports experiences through innovative environments amplified, intuitive programming and shared passion. Across its destinations, Woodward stokes new levels of growth, confidence and a lifelong love of sports. Woodward’s hallmark indoor and outdoor experiences include action sports camps, action sports parks, mountain parks, action sports hubs and the Woodward WreckTangle. To find out more information and see the complete list of Woodward destinations, please visit, http://www.worldofwoodward.com