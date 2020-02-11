Deschutes County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Farm Bureau offers a few different scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The first two scholarships are open students whose families are Voting or Supporting members of Deschutes County Farm Bureau.

> DCFB will award a $1,000 scholarship in each school district in Deschutes County for high school graduates planning to attend a college or university.

> DCFB will also award two county-wide $1,500 scholarships to returning college students already enrolled in classes.

This year, the program has been expanded to allow all fields of study, with preference given to agriculture or forestry-related studies.

For both scholarships above, an applicant’s family DOES need to be a Voting or Supporting member of Deschutes County Farm Bureau. For those who are not yet a member but who wish to apply for a scholarship, they can join Deschutes County Farm Bureau for $125 per year. Find information at www.OregonFB.org/join.

The deadline for returning completed applications is April 30, 2020.

Find the scholarship guidelines and application (.docx files) at www.OregonFB.org/scholarships.

> This year, DCFB is also offering a scholarship/reward program for FFA students who attend school in Deschutes County.

The program will be for students achieving the State Degree and American Degree. Those FFA members achieving the State Degree award will receive from Deschutes County Farm Bureau a $50 gift card and a one-year Student membership in Deschutes County Farm Bureau.

FFA members who achieve the American Degree award will receive a $500 College Scholarship and a one-year Voting membership in Deschutes County Farm Bureau.

The FFA scholarship/award program applicants/families DO NOT need to be Deschutes County Farm Bureau members to receive an award.

To learn how to apply for the FFA program, contact Tom Maddux 541-419-7669 or Deschutescountyfb@gmail.com.

For more information about any of the scholarships, please contact Tom Maddux 541-419-7669 or Deschutescountyfb@gmail.com.