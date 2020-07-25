Planned Redmond road closures and delays: July 26-August 1

Community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of July 26-August 1:

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW 31st St from SW Reservoir Dr to SW Volcano Way – Road closed for construction from Monday, July 27 thru Wednesday, July 29. SW 31st St will be closed from SW Reservoir Dr to SW Volcano Way from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily for electrical work and sidewalk installation. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 27th St at SW Metolius Ave – Single lane closures from Monday, July 27 thru Friday, July 31. SW 27th St will experience temporary lane closures at SW Metolius Ave from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily while water and sewer infrastructure is installed. Please obey flaggers and use caution in the area.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Volcano Way at SW 27th St – Closed for construction thru Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.

NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Lane striping operations and thermoplastic installations will be continuing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.