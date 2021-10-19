Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades receives $12K from United Way of C. Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers in Medicine has received a grant of $12,000 from United Way of Central Oregon to help patients receive primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, imaging and medical tests, and targeted patient education programs.

"We offer a high level of individual attention, with care providers seeing only one to two patients per hour," VIM said in a news release that continues below.

Through partnerships like this, United Way of Central Oregon is helping individuals and families access the programs and services they need right now and are making a lasting impact on lives of Central Oregonians and the whole community!

About United Way of Central Oregon

United Way of Central Oregon fights for the health, education, financial stability, and resilience of every person in our Central Oregon community.

These four areas are irretrievably bound to the success of every child, every individual, every family, every community, and every economy. They are interconnected and, when strategically addressed, conspire to create communities where all people thrive.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org