Oregon State Parks annual parking permits get new designs, are $5 off in December

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Spice up your holiday gift giving this season by selecting from three new parking permit designs. The new permit hangtag designs feature the whimsical work of Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for only $25 each--that's $5 off the regular price of $30, Dec. 1-31.

“Give the gift of unlimited access to Oregon's state parks during our 100th anniversary in 2022,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “The new permit designs showcase iconic park views, plants and animals, and the visitors who cherish state parks.”

Purchasing passes is easy–buy them online at store.oregonstateparks.org. Parking permits are also sold at some state park friends' group stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50 and are also available at store.oregonstateparks.org. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.

Oregon State Parks are primarily funded by camping and day-use fees, the Oregon Lottery, and a portion of state recreational vehicle registrations.