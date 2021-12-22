Oregon BOLI says: Remember your right to sick time

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The law guarantees Oregonians the right to protected time off work. As the Omicron variant takes hold in Oregon, the Bureau of Labor and Industries says Oregonians should know about their right to sick time to prioritize their health and safety.

“Oregonians again must step up and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. And we know the Omicron variant spreads easily,” said Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “Wear a mask, get vaccinated, and be sure to use your legally required sick leave if you need to.”

In Oregon, employers must grant sick time with pay at the regular wage rate if they have more than 10 employees, or more than six if they have a location in Portland. Otherwise, a worker can take unpaid, protected sick leave. In addition, workers can use sick time to get vaccinated.

The Oregon Family and Leave Act (OFLA) may also be available for employees who need to take time off to care for a loved one, including a sick child. Last year, Commissioner Hoyle issued permanent rules to ensure parents can take protected leave if a child’s school or day care is shut down during a public health emergency.

“It's important to know your rights. I urge employers to support employees and ensure workplace policies will help prevent further spread of COVID-19,” added Commissioner Hoyle. “Employers and workers should contact BOLI if they have questions or need resources.”

Follow this link for further workplace laws and resources related to COVID-19.