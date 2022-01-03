Amid cold, snowy winter, C.O. shelters see growing need for resources to help care for homeless

'So much is being done, but there still is so much need.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With homelessness on the rise in Central Oregon and the intensely snowy conditions of late, a growing network of shelters have a lot on their hands.

"Winter is that time of year that you could look outside and imagine how cold it would be, if you didn’t have a home," Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling said Monday.

Wysling said there’s great collaborative efforts between the different agencies, but many places could use additional support.

“There’s Bethlehem Inn, there is Shepherd’s House, there’s the (Central Oregon) Veterans Village," Wysling said. "So much is being done, but there still is so much need."

In addition to donating winter accessories such as gloves, jackets, beanies, and scarfs, Wysling said they could also use more volunteers.

Right now, Bethlehem Inn, the high-barrier homeless shelter in Bend, is between 70 and 80 percent full nightly.

With the increasing need to practice safety precautions because of the Omicron variant, however, they don't have any more space available, Wysling said.

Larry Kogovesek is chairman of the Cascade Peer and Self Help Center in Bend, and also oversees the Masonic Lodge, also located in Bend.

“It has been a drop-in center for people with mental health and addiction," Kogovesek said. "But because the homeless population has exploded over the last few years, the nature of our clientele has changed as well, and it’s more of a drop-in center for homeless now.”

He added that efforts from the community are always helpful, especially now, and he hopes to eventually expand the shelter to meet the needs of more homeless.

Though the facility does house the homeless shelter during the night, they also offer tools for emotional support, resources, and a shelter during the day. The Cascade Peer and Self Help Center also provides showers for the homeless.

Kogovesek said the Masonic Lodge, which is bigger than The Cascades Peer and Self Help Center, receives about 40 people daily.

But this is just the beginning of winter, and the need is expected to grow.

Wysling advises people to join forces with their local nonprofit to identify core needs and help fill them. You can find out more information on the Homeless Leadership Coalition website.