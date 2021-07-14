NewsChannel 21 Team

Greetings, Central Oregon!

I was born and raised in the Bay Area of California and received my degree from UC-Riverside, where I studied Sociology and Business Marketing.

My pursuit of journalism sprouted from a deep passion for learning about people - understanding the impact of socio-economic dynamics, capturing different perspectives and writing stories to preserve moments.

My aspirations have always involved being a catalyst for communities, and I'm thrilled to take on that role for the Central Oregon community.

Prior to KTVZ, I worked as a career coach for the state of California where I helped disadvantaged individuals ranging from ex-cons, people displaced from the workforce and single mothers back into a position of financial security. These amazing experiences have emphasized my personal commitment to build strong interpersonal relationships, so I can continually work from a place of empathy and offer the right support people need.

Undoubtedly, it has fueled my decision to become a journalist, a position where I can widen my scope of influence and impact. My unwavering conviction that "there is always a solution" has become the very fabric of my mind and continues to elevate me to higher plateaus of growth and community involvement.

Writing has never been a job for me, it is my craft. Whether it be short films, comics, poetry, or news reports, I enjoy writing, in a plethora of creative capacities.

When I place my pen down, you may find me hiking some beautiful peaks, kayaking, reading or playing either guitar or piano.

Please don't hesitate to reach out by email to me at bola.gbadebo@ktvz.com with any fascinating stories -- I'd love to hear from you!