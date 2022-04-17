Two Volunteers in Medicine helpers share their passion during National Volunteer Month

Two VIM front-desk assistants share the value of volunteer work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- JoAnn Lawrence and Addie Finseth both volunteer for Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades in Bend.

Having grown up watching her mother establish a hospital in Tijuana, Mexico, serving women and children, Finesth learned an important life lesson.

"Being able to use your gift and skills to serve people," she told NewsChannel21 Saturday.

After years of working with her mother in the clinic, Finseth went on to study and establish a career in pediatrics.

With a history in health care, she easily found her passion volunteering at VIM, where's she's contributed her time and care for the past five years.

Her commitment to help others is motivated by a simple thing.

"The ability to do something," Finseth said.

Lawrence said her four years of volunteering is very much tied to her life purpose.

"Helping these people in any way that you can to get them the services that they need," she said.

Prior to moving to Bend and retiring, she worked as an elementary school principal, committed to enhancing the lives of students and their families.

Although medicine is an unfamiliar field to her, the desire to make a difference is not.

“Ninety percent of the people are of (the) Latino community," Lawrence said. "My mother is Mexican-American. I was raised with that kind of family, and I really wanted to be connected to that."

Both Finseth and Lawrence work at the front desk, which includes the tasks of scheduling appointments and checking in clients while learning their needs.

Finseth said, “We must have 80% of our patients with diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Together, we’re able to provide services for so many people who otherwise would be missed and would not receive health care.”

With the heart to help, the volunteers remind those facing challenging circumstances that they are not forgotten.

Lawrence said, "When I see them and they know me -- they light up. I light up. They trust us, and they know that we care about them.”

The women encourage others to serve, whether it’s volunteering or simply practicing acts of kindness.