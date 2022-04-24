Madras boy’s dream comes true for 7th birthday, arriving on a garbage truck

'Garbage trucks take care of the Earth,' the smiling little boy says

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Malachi Morales celebrated his seventh birthday this year in a belated but unexpectedly happy way -- a dream come true, in fact.

He tuned 7 on March 2 and his parents organized a dumpster truck themed party 10 days later. But the turnout, according to Malachi's mother, was devastating.

Only two people of the 42 invited friends invited showed up.

“We had personalized cookies for them -- they were garbage trucks-themed, there were invitations." Malachi's mother, Isabel Leal, said Sunday. "He kept on coming out and asking where everyone was at and I just kept telling him, 'maybe they’ll show up, maybe they’ll show up.'”

What started as a bitter experience however, turned into one of Malachi’s most memorable moments.

With the help of a family friend and a few phone calls, Madras Sanitary Services took on the task of making Malachi feel special.

Not only did he get to ride a garbage truck, he operated one, too!

“When I was first watching the garbage truck shows, I watched this video where the guy lets the children get on the truck and I’ve been asking mommy about it." Malachi said." She said, 'Maybe for your birthday' -- and then my dream came true!”

That happened on March 18, just a week after the original party plans.

"Being able to go and make somebody else’s day," Madras Sanitary Services Operations Manager, Kevin Haugen said Sunday. "It’s just -- it’s just kind of important. It makes me smile. It makes my heart feel good."

Malachi told us why he’s so fascinated with garbage trucks.

“Because garbage trucks take care of the Earth," Malachi said.

“Because they reduce, reuse, and recycle?” his mom inquired.

“Yeah!" Malachi expressed with excitement.

As a part of the surprise, Madras Sanitary services also gave Malachi a building set.

Leal said it brings her joy to know there's still very kind-hearted people in the world.