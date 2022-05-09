Hayden Homes, Anjulicia Foundation give $300,000 to The Giving Plate’s capital campaign

Will go toward remodeling future home of organization

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Giving Plate announced Monday a very generous financial contribution toward their capital campaign, from Hayden and Kristin Watson. On behalf of Hayden Homes, the Watsons became a $50,000 Gold Legacy Sponsor, and the Anjulicia Foundation became a $250,000 Diamond Legacy Sponsor for The Giving Plate’s future Kid’s Korner Store, totaling $300,000.

"My parents, our founders, Bob and Virginia Watson, instilled a spirit of generosity, encouraging us to give more than we get, to lead by example, and to empower every team member to be the next generation of givers,” said Hayden Watson, chairman of Hayden Homes.

“In 2020, our team members did just that by starting to volunteer at The Giving Plate, putting together food bags for kids in our community. We saw firsthand that many in our own community are facing hunger and food insecurity every day and what a vital resource The Giving Plate is to ensuring our community has access to food and nutrition.

"We are honored to support the campaign goals for their new building as well as sponsor the Kids Korner to ensure they can continue to put a special focus on food insecurity among our youth,” Watson added.

These funds will go directly toward the remodeling of the future home of The Giving Plate, located at 1212 NE First Street in Bend. This new building will allow them to bring their services and food warehousing under one roof while offering a Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store for their guests to shop with dignity.

The Giving Plate said it hopes to move into its new location in summer 2023, pending the current climate of construction, supplies, etc. Executive Director Ranae Staley and her team desire to engage with the community to reimagine food relief in Central Oregon.

In the meantime, The Giving Plate serves hundreds of families each week from its facility on 1245 SE Third Street in Bend.

To learn more about The Giving Plate’s capital campaign and legacy sponsorship, go to www.thegivingplate.org/building.

The Giving Plate is a 501(c)3 food pantry that has helped Central Oregon families and children struggling with food insecurity since 2010. Its mission is “feeding the hungry today with compassion and hospitality.”

To learn more about The Giving Plate or to donate, visit www.thegivingplate.org.