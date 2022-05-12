Pacific Power awards 15 grants to support Central Oregon safety, health and wellness programs 

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Throughout Central Oregon, the safety and wellness of the community often begin with some of the hardest-working organizations, those focused on delivering services and programs that offer accessible food and housing, health care and mental health support, as well as disaster relief and public safety programs.

Their work supports the region's most vulnerable communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its quarterly grant-giving, the Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, has announced $314,952 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.

"We're proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together," said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power's regional business manager for Central Oregon. "These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we're honored to support their work."

The following 15 grants totaling $31,500 were given to local Central Oregon organizations:

The 1017 Project - $1,500 to help distribute fresh beef to serve food-insecure individuals and families through over 40 food banks and community kitchens throughout Central Oregon.

- $1,500 to help distribute fresh beef to serve food-insecure individuals and families through over 40 food banks and community kitchens throughout Central Oregon. The Center Foundation - $1,500 to support the Sports Medicine Program services and education that help protect the health and safety of high school kids in Central Oregon.

- $1,500 to support the Sports Medicine Program services and education that help protect the health and safety of high school kids in Central Oregon. Commute Options - $2,000 for the Safe Routes to School Helmet Project that supports bicycle safety education, helmet fitting, and free bike helmets for students.

$2,000 for the Safe Routes to School Helmet Project that supports bicycle safety education, helmet fitting, and free bike helmets for students. Council on Aging of Central Oregon - $2,500 to help meet the nutritional needs of food-insecure seniors and people with disabilities with drive-through meals and post-COVID in-person meal sites.

- $2,500 to help meet the nutritional needs of food-insecure seniors and people with disabilities with drive-through meals and post-COVID in-person meal sites. Destination Rehab - $2,000 for the expansion of the Peak Fitness program that empowers adults with neurological conditions to develop a personalized exercise plan and experience outdoor adventures.

- $2,000 for the expansion of the Peak Fitness program that empowers adults with neurological conditions to develop a personalized exercise plan and experience outdoor adventures. Family Kitchen - $2,000 for food and supplies to help in serving 7,000 meals each month to combat hunger in the community.

$2,000 for food and supplies to help in serving 7,000 meals each month to combat hunger in the community. High Desert Food and Farm Alliance - $4,000 to fight hunger and increase access to fresh foods from local farmers and gardeners.

- $4,000 to fight hunger and increase access to fresh foods from local farmers and gardeners. Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon - $1,500 for the purchase of fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk and proteins to enhance nutrition for people struggling with loss of income due to COVID and related economic hardships.

- $1,500 for the purchase of fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk and proteins to enhance nutrition for people struggling with loss of income due to COVID and related economic hardships. KIDS Center - $3,000for SafetyNet, an internet safety training curriculum, targeted to adults and students.

$3,000for SafetyNet, an internet safety training curriculum, targeted to adults and students. Lines for Life - $2,000 to add capacity and train additional teen volunteers for the Central Oregon YouthLine expansion to help youth struggling with mental health issues such as bullying, LGBTQ+ issues, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

- $2,000 to add capacity and train additional teen volunteers for the Central Oregon YouthLine expansion to help youth struggling with mental health issues such as bullying, LGBTQ+ issues, anxiety and suicidal ideation. Mosaic Medical - $2,500 for ergonomic desks and chairs to help keep mental health providers healthy as they work to help community members with mental health issues.

- $2,500 for ergonomic desks and chairs to help keep mental health providers healthy as they work to help community members with mental health issues. MountainStar Family Relief Nursery - $1,500 to support therapeutic classrooms, child assessments, home visits, transportation services, emergency food boxes and referrals for mental health services for at-risk families.

- $1,500 to support therapeutic classrooms, child assessments, home visits, transportation services, emergency food boxes and referrals for mental health services for at-risk families. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Crook County - $1,500 to provide emergency help to low-income families needing financial assistance with housing, emergency shelter, transportation or other needs.

- $1,500 to provide emergency help to low-income families needing financial assistance with housing, emergency shelter, transportation or other needs. The Shield - $2,500 to support effective mental health services to Central Oregon’s veterans and first responders, who are typically underserved, particularly in rural communities.

- $2,500 to support effective mental health services to Central Oregon’s veterans and first responders, who are typically underserved, particularly in rural communities. Treehouse Therapies Associates - $1,500 to help provide low-barrier access to pediatric physical, occupational and behavioral health therapy for children with special needs.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.