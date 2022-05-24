City Club of Central Oregon returning to in-person forums

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City Club of Central Oregon is returning to in-person forums with a dedication to continuing consistent in-person and livestreaming programming going forward.

“After two years with limited capacity to engage Central Oregonians in conversation, we are excited to again fulfill City Club’s mission to build a conscious and civic minded community through dialog, education and research that results in responsible civic engagement,” said Kim Gammond, executive director. “We have learned a lot from our virtual formats and are happy to continue that option going forward. We know, however, the conversations that happen in the room have the greatest impact on building dialog and engagement.”

Upcoming forums topics include: wildfire, Bend’s visioning project, transportation, drought, the workforce, elections and drug addiction. Visit cityclubco.org to find out more and register.

City Club will continue to offer access to community members unable to attend forums through livestreaming and recordings of the forums. The forums area also rebroadcast on KPOV.