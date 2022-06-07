While Bend co. helps Uvalde school shooting victims, Sisters nonprofit seeks to ID mental health warning signs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two weeks ago, several families lost their loved ones in the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

DANI Naturals, a Bend company that makes natural and organic bath and beauty products, is dedicating a portion of their June sales to aid charities supporting victims of the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, in facing the reality of recent mass shootings, Sisters resident Lezlie Neusteter is hoping to promote major change through her year-old nonprofit, Prevent Mass Shootings Now, to help communities identify and address serious mental health warning signs.

Neusteter has a background in social work and behavioral health.

