Cascades East Transit set to resume Regional Community Connector Saturday service, summer shuttles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Saturday, June 18, Cascades East Transit will resume a Regional Community Connector Saturday service for Routes 20, 22, 24, and 26, which serve the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the cities of Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Bend.

“We are pleased to announce a return to Saturday service for our highest ridership Community Connector routes,” noted Andrea Breault, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s Transportation Director. “CET Community Connector, Dial-A-Ride, and Bend Fixed Route services are currently free to the public and help community members access important destinations and save money on gas and vehicle expenses.”

CET will also launch its popular Ride the River and Lava Butte summer shuttles starting June 18 through Labor Day, weather permitting.

Summer recreation shuttles provide an important transportation option for locals and visitors and help reduce traffic congestion and CO2 emissions.

“We are excited to partner with CET and Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe again this summer to operate the Ride the River shuttle,” mentioned Julie Brown, Bend Park and Recreation District’s Communications and Community Relations Manager. “We expect the shuttle to be very popular this summer and are thankful to have a transportation service in place that allows locals and visitors to have positive experiences on the river.”

Ride the River shuttles cost riders $4 for an all-day wristband and the Lava Butte shuttle charges $3 per passenger for a round trip. Fares are collected through the UMO Pass Mobile App. Cash payments are also accepted; however, drivers cannot provide change.

Schedule information for Ride the River, Lava Butte, and Saturday Community Connector Routes 20, 22, 24, and 26 can be accessed at www.CascadesEastTransit.com. For more information about floating the river, visit the Bend Park and Recreation District website at www.bendparksandrec.org and the Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe website at www.tumalocreek.com