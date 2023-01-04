Bend-La Pine Schools celebrate Board of Directors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s time to celebrate the contributions of Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors as part of School Board Appreciation Month.

Every January, School Board Appreciation Month is celebrated by school districts across the United States, including Bend-La Pine Schools, which will recognize the board during the Jan. 10 school board meeting.

“Thank you to the seven dedicated volunteers who make up our Board of Directors. These community members spend countless hours in service of our students, staff and schools and I offer my heartfelt thanks of appreciation for their service,” said Superintendent Steven Cook.

The work of the Board of Directors includes reviewing budgets, education initiatives and policies as well as meeting with constituents and attending regular board meetings. The school board has governance responsibilities in four areas: vision, accountability, policy and advocacy. In addition to their policy work, board members invest their time in support of multiple key district initiatives.

Members of Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors are Kina Chadwick, Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Carrie McPherson Douglass, Vice Chair Marcus LeGrand, Shimiko Montgomery, Shirley Olson and Amy Tatom, Learn more about the Board of Directors on the School Board Member webpage.