Redmond Fire & Rescue seeks applicants to fill two board vacancies

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue’s Board of Directors seeks applications from interested citizens to fill two vacancies on their board.

The Board of Directors is comprised of five elected community members. The Board formulates policy and rules to carry-out Fire District programs and services. In carrying out its legislative and policy making responsibilities, the Board delegates the administrative and executive functions to the Fire Chief. The Board holds its regularly scheduled meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 9:30am.