Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site museum tours set for Spring Break

Inside Doc Hay’s abandoned shop archivists found one of the largest collections of Chinese herbs in the United States. Some of these herbs are over a hundred years old
JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) — If you’re making Spring Break plans, why not include a visit to the John Day area and a tour of the museum at Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site? The museum is open for guided tours March 27-31. The tours start at the Interpretive Center, 125 NW Canton Street. 

The free, 45-minute tours begin at 9 a.m. and at the top of each hour, except 12-1 p.m. The last tour of each day begins at 3 p.m. Each tour is limited to eight people inside the museum, although virtual tours are available by request. Call 541-575-2800 for more information.

The Kam Wah Chung building and museum is a National Historic Landmark that preserves the home and businesses of two Chinese immigrants, Ing "Doc" Hay and Lung On. For more than 60 years the building was a social, medical, and religious center for Oregon's Chinese community.

