Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site museum tours set for Spring Break

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) — If you’re making Spring Break plans, why not include a visit to the John Day area and a tour of the museum at Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site? The museum is open for guided tours March 27-31. The tours start at the Interpretive Center, 125 NW Canton Street.

The free, 45-minute tours begin at 9 a.m. and at the top of each hour, except 12-1 p.m. The last tour of each day begins at 3 p.m. Each tour is limited to eight people inside the museum, although virtual tours are available by request. Call 541-575-2800 for more information.

The Kam Wah Chung building and museum is a National Historic Landmark that preserves the home and businesses of two Chinese immigrants, Ing "Doc" Hay and Lung On. For more than 60 years the building was a social, medical, and religious center for Oregon's Chinese community.