Deschutes Historical Museum’s ‘Klunkers and Stumpjumpers’ exhibit to explore Bend’s mountain biking history

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Once upon a time, Klunker bikes gathered at the base of an undeveloped Awbrey Butte. Members of Klisters Corner and the Black Rock Riders would put in hours on their klunkers, ‘dirt bombing’ down old logging roads on bikes never meant for such terrain and returning with skinned legs and arms and grins from ear to ear.

Their exploratory journeys formed the basis for mountain biking history in Central Oregon.

The Deschutes Historical Museum celebrates this journey with a new exhibit, Klunkers and Stumpjumpers: A History on Two Wheels. Using journals, sketches, early prototypes and gear from the pioneers of this now modern sport, we invite visitors to step back in time when there were only trails to be blazed.

Join the Museum on Saturday, April 1 as they host a celebration of the mountain bike community, honoring local Mountain Bike trail blazers for their contribution to the world of Mountain Biking, and for making this exhibit possible.

The public is encouraged to attend and to even ride your klunkers and stumpjumpers. Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

Visit www.deschuteshistory.org or call (541) 389-1813 for more information.