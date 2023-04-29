Skip to Content
More than 300 Central Oregonians take a walk together in Bend, toward a world free of MS

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 300 people took a walk around Riverbend Park on a picture-perfect blue-sky Saturday morning – but it was not just any stroll through the park. They were on a mission – to raise funds and awareness, and to offer support for the close to 500 people living in Central Oregon with multiple sclerosis.

The yearly Walk MS, like its counterparts around the country, brings together passionate people for a powerful purpose: to end MS forever, and to feel the support from a community whose steps fuel breakthroughs, solutions – and, they hope and pray, a cure.

As of Saturday afternoon, the team and individual walkers had raised nearly $100,000 – and you can still donate.

It’s actually the first of two similar walks this weekend at Riverbend Park -- both to raise funds, as well as awareness, and to support those battling illnesses that need all the attention -- and research toward a cure -- that they can get.

On Sunday morning, it’s the Walk to Defeat ALS. NewsChannel 21’s Kelsey McGee plans to be on hand and have a report on Sunday’s NewsChannel 21 at Six.

