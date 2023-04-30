Skip to Content
Published 9:28 PM

Día del Niño (Children’s Day) community fiesta brings families to Bend Church of the Nazarene

Children got to take a swing at a colorful fiesta pinata during Sunday's festival
Bend Church of the Nazarene
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It was all about the kids – and their families – having fun Sunday afternoon at the El Día del Niño (Children’s Day) community fiesta put on by the Bend Church of the Nazarene on NE 27th Street.

The event included kids getting to take a swing at suspended, traditional piñatas (and eventually a scramble for the candy), as well as bounce houses, games, raffles, food and music.

"It was a great day!" said Jason Visser, kids and family pastor at "Bend Naz," as the church is known by many.

The Mexican holiday takes place each year on the last day of April, a national celebration of children and childhood.

